Taco John’s of Nebraska City, 2410 S. 11th St., is lending a helping hand to the Midwest community as floods devastate the area.

Taco John’s franchisee, Charles Wiiest, has partnered with the Heartland Chapter of the American Red Cross to raise funds for flood victims at his Nebraska City restaurant. Taco John’s guests may donate any amount at the restaurant or purchase a Midwest Strong Sticker for a $1 or $5 donation.

“We’re doing our part to help our community as we face this difficult time,” said Wiiest. “Taco John’s has given us the opportunity to reach so many people through delicious food, it’s important to us to use that network to give back to everyone affected by the floods.”



