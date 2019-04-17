A Burlington woman was charged Monday evening with child endangerment after her 4-year-old son made his way unattended into a liquor store.

It was the second time in less than a month that 37-year-old Nicole Annette Lloyd's son had wandered from her home at 414 S. Fifth St. without an adult.

The first time was March 24, when the child had been found wandering the streets alone by a citizen who turned him over to police, according to court documents. On Tuesday, the child made his way into LiquorLand, 624 Angular St., about three blocks from his home.

Upon arriving to the store in response to a report made by a store employee, police recognized the child from the previous encounter. Police then went to Lloyd's home.

Lloyd answered the door having just gotten up from a nap. She told officers she had been sleeping for the past few hours and had left her 10-year-old daughter to watch her son. Department of Human Services workers had met with Lloyd after the March incident about securing the house and keeping her son supervised. When asked by officers what Lloyd had done to prevent her child from escaping since then, she said she had done nothing.

Lloyd then was arrested and taken to the Des Moines County jail, where she remained until Tuesday afternoon.

If convicted of the aggravated misdemeanor, Lloyd faces up to two years in prison and a fine of between $625 and $6,250.