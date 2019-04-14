Nearly twenty-five years ago the skies above Boone County buzzed with an eclectic display of vintage aircraft and stunt flyers entertaining crowds for an event called FLY IOWA. A quarter of a century later, FLY IOWA has circled the state’s top municipal and regional airports and has its radar set for Boone this August.

FLY IOWA is the signature event of the Iowa Aviation Promotion Group, and a partnership between IAPG and the Boone Municipal Airport, the Boone County Convention and Visitors Bureau, Boone National Guard, and dozens of volunteers. It is, quite simply, Iowa’s own little Oshkosh airshow in the heart of summer. What can you expect at a FLY IOWA event? The day kicks off with a delicious breakfast for the fly-in pilots and general public alike. After your meal wander around the airport grounds to see impressive static displays of almost every small plane, helicopter and flying machine possible, including military craft, both old and new, a thrill to even the most casual aviation fan. Of course, the real excitement happens in the air with FLY IOWA 2019 already securing some of the most notable acts from all over the country. Names like the Vanguard Squadron, the Douglas A-1 Skyraider, and the famous Redtail P-51C. The sky will rumble with National Guard hardware with helicopters like the renowned Chinook, Lakota and our own Blackhawks. It all hits a crescendo with the famous Julie Clark Airshow and her Beechcraft T-34 Mentor timing her acrobatics to a musical encore. Additional plans are in the works to bring in a historic Air Force bombe, hot air balloon rides, and more. The event will also feature a Kidz Zone hands on area, climbing walls, food trucks and aviation vendors and more.

Be watching for our promotional video in the coming weeks and block off the weekend of Saturday, August 3rdfor FLY IOWA 2019. It will be an event you don’t want to miss!