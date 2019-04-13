Fairfield’s Emmy-nominated filmmaker, Cameron Mullenneaux, has a recent feature-length documentary film that will debut on the World Channel at 7 p.m. Tuesday.

The film will be available locally on Iowa Public Television channel 12.3 and Lisco Channel 13. "Exit Music" tells the story of Ethan Rice, a 28-year-old man with cystic fibrosis, during the last year of his life in upper New York state.

After the film’s world-premier at the 2018 Hot Docs Film Festival in Toronto, Guy Lodge wrote in Variety Magazine that “’Exit Music’ covers the spectrum with grace, good humor and no emotional filter: It’s an unabashed tear-jerker that earns its saltwater through candor rather than undue manipulation.”

In summer of 2018, Mullenneaux was nominated for an Emmy for a short film entitled “Angelique” in the category of Most Outstanding Feature Story for a News Magazine.

Mullenneaux lived in Fairfield during her high school years and graduated with an MFA in filmmaking from Wake Forest University. She currently lives in San Francisco.