Five Nevada Middle School students qualified for state competition, and six students were named alternates or finalists at the District History Day held March 27 at Central College in Pella.

Students who qualified for the state contest are Melisa Garcia for her documentary, “Nellie Bly;” Emma DePenning and Paige Handsaker for their website, “Wilma Rudolph.” and Ella Check and Lilian Goos for their exhibit “Ryan White.”

In addition, Travis Dodd was named a state alternate for his historical paper, “The Windy City Burns.” Five other students were named finalists in their category: Claire Huegerich and Alina Vermillion for their documentary, “Triangle Fire,” and Chloe Peterson, Kira Ruopp and Maycin Sansgaard for their exhibit, “Human Trafficking.”

Several students also received special awards in the following categories:

Creative Entry: Piper Schrank (The Fall of the Dinosaurs and Rise of the Humans), and Ella Check and Lilian Goos (Ryan White)

Outstanding Use of a Local Topic: Marii Bell and Kael Larson (The Tragic Disappearance of Johnny Gosch)

Outstanding Presentation: Josephine Kelly and Samantha Rout (The Human Lab Rat Eva Kor)

Unusual Topic: Natalie Barber and Madi Cox (Crash in the Andes)

Excellent Use of Props and Resources: Chloe Peterson, Kira Ruopp and Maycin Sansgaard (Human Trafficking)

State History Day will be held April 29 at the Iowa Events Center in Des Moines.