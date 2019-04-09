The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission will conduct prescribed burns on wildlife management areas (WMA), state recreation areas (SRA) and state parks (SP) when conditions are favorable through May 15, according to Pat Molini, Wildlife Division assistant administrator.

Southeast District areas scheduled for prescribed burns in each district are:

Fillmore County—Redhead WMA, Sora WMA; Gage County—Diamond Lake WMA, Arrowhead WMA; Jefferson County—Alexandria SW WMA, Flathead WMA, Rose Creek WMA, Rock Glenn WMA; Johnson County—Osage WMA; Lancaster County—Bluestem WMA, Branched Oak WMA/SRA, Helmuth WMA, Olive Creek WMA, Pawnee Lake WMA/SRA, Conestoga WMA, Yankee Hill WMA, Wagon Train WMA; Nemaha County—Brownville Bend WMA; Otoe County—Wilson Creek WMA; Pawnee County—Burchard WMA, Pawnee Prairie WMA, Prairie Knoll WMA, Lores Branch WMA, Taylor’s Branch WMA, Table Rock WMA; Richardson County—Four-Mile Creek WMA, Kinter’s Ford WMA; Saline County—Swan Creek WMA, Divoky WMA; Saunders County—Jack Sinn WMA, Larkspur WMA; Seward County—Burr Oak WMA, Oak Glen WMA, Straightwater WMA, Twin Lakes WMA; Thayer County—Little Blue WMA, Little Blue East WMA, Meridian WMA.

Controlled burning is used to enhance vegetation for wildlife nesting, loafing and brood rearing cover. It also helps reduce woody invasion into the habitat.