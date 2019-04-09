If you would love to interact with a number of Story County law enforcement personnel while helping to raise money for families in Story County who are fighting cancer, mark this weekend event on your calendar.

This Saturday, April 13, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., the Huxley Police Department will host a Cops Against Cancer event that will involve many of the county’s law enforcement agencies. Together, these agencies bring a Cops Against Cancer event to Story County for the first time ever.

“The money raised at the event is controlled by Cops Against Cancer (a national fundraising organization),” explained Huxley Police Chief Gerry Stoll. “The money raised will be earmarked for Story County cancer patients and their families … in need of financial assistance. It’s not just for law enforcement families, but all Story County families.”

Stoll said CAC, which was founded by Craig Phinney, approached his department about hosting this event. The department agreed to host it at the Huxley City Hall Complex, 515 N Main Ave.

“We are shooting for an outdoor event, but we have plenty of room to have it inside if need be,” Stoll said about the unpredictable spring weather in Iowa.

The event will feature a barbecue meal (cost of approximately $10 per person), provided by CAC’s own FIVE-O BBQ Team. Also included are a raffle, vehicles and equipment displays by Story County area law enforcement and emergency response agencies, including Life Flight, patrol cars and Story County ERT MRAP (Mine-Resistant Ambush Protected) armored personnel carriers.

Kids’ and family activities, sponsored by the Huxley Parks and Rec Department and coordinated by Rec Director Heather Denger, will be offered.

Huxley Police officers Gerald Caligiuri and Tim Denger are organizers of the event for the Huxley PD.

Find out more about Cops Against Cancer at http://www.copsagainstcancer.org/index.html.