The Otoe County Board of Commissioners will meet at 8:30 a.m. tomorrow (April 9) at the Otoe County Extension Office, 620 1st St., Syracuse.

Agenda items include discussion/action to approve a policy and application for county and city lottery (keno) funds, discussion/action to approve a new corporate manager and a reconstruction to a liquor license for Nebraska City Golf LLC, and a quarterly report from the Extension Office.