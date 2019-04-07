Parents of children ages 3 to 6 are invited to participate in a new literacy program this spring called Raising School Ready Readers. Families that attend will participate in fun and educational activities as a family, with the goal of incorporating literacy into everyday life. This program will be free of cost to families due to a partnership between Iowa State University Extension and Outreach and the Ericson Public Library. The sessions will occur on Monday evenings, April 22 to May 20 from 6:00 to 7:30 p.m. at the Ericson Public Library. Light snacks will be provided and free books will be given to families with perfect attendance.

Why focus on developing children’s literacy skills? Research shows that good literacy skills have a long-term impact on a child’s development and success in school. Parent participants will learn fun ways to engage their child in literacy play and how to build literacy skills that will help their child become a good reader, writer, speaker and listener.

“Many parents know that it’s important to help their young children get ready for school, but it can be really hard to carve out time each day to work on these skills.” said Alex Merk, Boone County Director for ISU Extension and Outreach. “The Raising School Ready Readers program focuses on how to incorporate learning into the things parents are already doing every day. This program can help turn everyday tasks into learning opportunities for little ones.”

Space and materials are limited, so registration is open to the first twelve families that sign up. Register by calling 515-432-3882 or emailing alexmerk@iastate.edu. More information can be found atwww.extension.iastate.edu/boone.