It should be noted that a criminal charge is merely an accusation and the defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.

March 26, 2019

A deer versus vehicle accident was reported in the 16000 block of Old Highway 6. No injuries reported. Damage to the vehicle estimated at $1,500.

An 18 year old female Perry resident was cited and released at 801 Court St., Adel for possession of drug paraphernalia.

A 41 year old male Waukee resident was cited and released for abandonment of cats and dogs.

A 28 year old male Perry resident was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear for violation of a no contact order hearing.

March 27, 2019

A 59 year old female Des Moines resident was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear-original charge of public intoxication and assault on person in certain occupations.

A 22 year old male Des Moines resident was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear-original charges of OWI and probation violation.

A two vehicle accident was reported in the 34000 block of Hwy 169. Driver of vehicle one refused medical treatment and driver of vehicle two complained of neck pain and was transported to the hospital by DCEMS. Driver of vehicle two was cited for failure to stop in an assured distance. Estimated damage to both vehicles is $12,000.

A deer versus vehicle accident was reported in the 32000 block of Hwy 169. No injuries were reported. Estimated damage to Fuller’s vehicle is $3,000.

March 28, 2019

A 19 year old male Bouton resident was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear-original charge of theft.

A deer versus vehicle accident was reported in the 18000 block of Hwy 141 Diagonal. The driver complained of stomach pain from the seatbelt, but refused treatment. Estimated damage to vehicle is $6,500.

A deer versus vehicle accident was reported in the 28000 block of 360th Street. No injuries reported and the estimated damage to vehicle is $6,000.

A male Urbandale resident was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear on the original charge of compulsory education violation 1st offense. No age listed.

March 29, 2019

A 39 year old male Atlantic resident was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear-original charge of driving while license denied.

March 31, 2019

A 22 year old male Des Moines resident was arrested on a warrant for theft.

April 1, 2019

A 46 year old male Adel resident was arrested on a warrant for probation violation-original charge of driving while license denied.

A deer versus vehicle accident was reported in the 16000 block of Highway 141 Diagonal. No injuries reported. Damage to the vehicle estimated at $2,000.

A single vehicle accident was reported near the 104 mile marker of Interstate 80 when driver lost control and swerved right, striking the cable barrier. No injuries reported. Damage to the vehicle estimated at $7,000.

A deer versus vehicle accident was reported in the 18000 block of T Avenue. No injuries reported. Damage to the vehicle estimated at $5,000.