A driving tour Thursday morning of rural Des Moines County showed just how much work the county’s Secondary Roads Department has ahead of it the next five years.

One of the bigger projects on the docket for the first year of the county’s current five-year plan is the bridge over Dry Branch Creek on Des Moines County 99.

Des Moines County Engineer Brian Carter said the bridge will be replaced and a new bridge will be built beside it. The road will be realigned to connect with the new span.

By building a new bridge instead of replacing the old one, the county will be able to keep the road open while much of the work takes place.

Carter said the bridge will be moved and the road realigned to increase visibility for traffic turning off Golf Course Road. The new bridge will sit higher than the existing one, allowing cars to better see traffic coming over the bridge.

The whole project is estimated to cost $2.26 million. It won't be a one-year project, though. The replacement is split into three phases, across three fiscal years. Fiscal Year 2020 will include only $250,000 in excavation work. The bulk of the cost will be in FY21, when the bridge is built, and FY22 when the road is aligned to the new bridge.

The county’s five-year construction program is updated annually by Carter, whose primary task is to prioritize which projects need attention right now, and which can wait for a while.

“There are always more projects than we have money for,” he said while driving between project sites Thursday.

The problem isn't just in Des Moines County. Almost 20 percent of bridges in Iowa are structurally deficient. That number dropped in 2018 because of changes to how the federal government defines structural deficiency. Under this new standards, a bridge can only be considered structurally deficient if a key structural element is in poor or worse condition.

In Iowa, 60 percent of bridges in Iowa, and those repairs would cost $1.6 billion.

"We really can't afford our infrastructure system," Carter said in a previous interview.

Road projects are done based on what has the greatest need. Carter said not all of the projects on the far end of program will happen. All items on the first-year plan have been budgeted for and will happen. Many of the second- and third-year projects will happen as well, assuming the money is there and there are no other needs that arise between now and then.

“The thing about construction is that it never goes according to plan,” Carter said.

Carter has estimated the projects for FY20 will cost about $13 million, only $7 million of which will come from local resources. The rest will come from a variety of grants and bonds the county will utilize.

Timing for work on the bridge over Dry Branch Creek will depend on two other projects slated for FY20 and FY21.

The first of those is the replacement of the bridge over Flint Creek on Des Moines County 99 just north of Burlington. The new bridge will move the bridge support beam from the center of the bridge to the sides. The beam on the existing bridge causes debris from Flint Creek to get stuck, increasing the risk of flooding.

Work to replace the bridge is estimated to cost $5.4 million, and the county will issue bonds to cover the expense. The road will have to be closed when the work is being done.

The second project, which will take place in FY21, is replacing a portion of Golf Course Road just off Des Moines County 99. When the highway is closed to connect it to the new bridge, traffic will be directed onto Golf Course Road. The portion of the road just west of 99 is in poor shape and would not be able to handle the stress of additional traffic. That project is projected to cost $500,000.

The other major road project for the coming year is just west of Mediapolis. The Iowa Department of Transportation is currently working on U.S. 61. When the highway closes after work begins on the portion of the road near US Gypsum, traffic will likely be detoured onto Iowa City Road, a gravel road.

In preparation for this detour, the county will pave Iowa City Road between Pleasant Grove Road and Mediapolis Road. The project is estimated to cost just less than $3 million.

The final major project in the plan for the coming fiscal year is paving North Gear Avenue and Flint Bottom Road. Some portions will be patched and others repaved. The total of the project is $3 million dollars.

The rest of the plan is made up of small resurfacing projects. One is on a portion of Pleasant Grove Road. Another is the intersection at Starr’s Cave Road and Irish Ridge Road. There also will be two bridge projects on Mediapolis Road, west of 180th avenue.

Carter will present the entire project at Tuesday’s Board of Supervisors meeting. The meeting is open to the public and there will be time for public comments.