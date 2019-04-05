Laura (Thissen) McGuire, age 99, of Nebraska City passed away on Tuesday, April 2, 2019, at the Ambassador in Nebraska City.

Laura was born on June 19, 1919, in the small European country of Luxembourg; the daughter of Michael and Marie (Cruz) Finck.

She was the youngest of ten children in the family.

On Dec. 21, 1939, Laura was married to Joseph Thissen in Luxembourg and they shared 35 years of marriage until his passing on May 24, 1975.

Laura later married Clyde McGuire on May 23, 1987, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Nebraska. City; and they shared 17 years of marriagee until Clyde’s death on May 17, 2004.

Laura was a loving wife and mother and a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Christian Mothers and the Eagles Auxiliary.

Those left to cherish her memory include her children: Mary Ann Lutz and husband Emil of Lee’s Summit, Mo., Claire Esser and friend Allen Weible of Nebraska City, and Joan Cook and husband Jim of Nebraska City; Patty Beninato and husband Jerry of Omaha and Mike McGuire and wife Vicki of Omaha; 12 grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews; other family and friends.

In addition to her husband’s Joe and Clyde, Laura was preceded in death by her parents, six brothers: Andrew, Jean Piere, Charles, Gregoir, Matthew and Leon Finck and three sisters: Clementine, Anne and Marie.

A Mass of Christian buiral was to be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, April 8, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Nebraska City. Burial was to follow at St. Mary’s Cemetery.



The Rosary was to be recited Sunday evening (April 7, 2019) at 7 p.m. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Nebraska City, preceded by the family receiving friends from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.



Memorials may be given to St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Nebraska City. Remembrances may be left at www.gudefuneralhomes.com.



Gude Mortuary in Nebraska City is in charge of arrangements.



