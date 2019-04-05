U.S. Senator Deb Fischer (R-Neb.), a member of the Senate Commerce Committee, today welcomed Transportation Secretary Elaine L. Chao’s announcement that the Federal Highway Administration is issuing a $25 million grant to Nebraska to assist with infrastructure repairs following 2019 flooding. Senator Fischer advocated for Nebraska to receive this emergency funding.

Nebraska state officials estimate nearly 190 highway miles will need significant repair. Additionally, of the 27 bridges in the state that are damaged, seven will need major repair and six must be entirely replaced.



“The severe flooding caused widespread damage to the roads and bridges Nebraskans rely on every day. I’m grateful to Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao for making $25 million immediately available to our state for critical infrastructure repair. These additional resources will help with rebuilding, relief, and recovery during this tough time for Nebraska,” said Senator Fischer.

