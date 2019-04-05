The Diocese of Lincoln has released a list of names of priests against whom substantiated allegations of childhood sexual abuse have been reported.

The diocese developed this list with the assistance of Bishop Conley’s Task Force on Child Sexual Abuse, which reviewed the diocese’s records related to allegations of sexual misconduct. The Task Force specifically recommended that the diocese publish the names of any diocesan clergy with substantiated allegations.

A “substantiated allegation” is an allegation that, after review of available information, appeared more likely true than not in the judgment of the independent Task Force.

There are no time limitations on this list and it will be treated by the diocese as a living document that will be updated and supplemented from time to time. The information available to the Task Force and the diocese with respect to historic allegations of abuse is largely limited to what exists in the diocesan records. However, if the diocese receives new allegations or new information about existing allegations, it will revisit adding names to this list. The diocese continues to cooperate with the Attorney General’s statewide investigation of clergy sexual abuse and, if that investigation yields more allegations or information about existing allegations, the diocese will add names to the list if warranted.

As part of that cooperation, and where possible, the diocese has also requested that the Attorney General’s office provide the diocese with any new information or allegations it learns about. In those cases where no criminal charges are filed due to the high burden of proof in a criminal case or the expiration of the statute of limitations, the diocese can still act. That additional information will be considered by the diocese in determining whether publication of an additional name on this list is appropriate.

This list of priests with substantiated allegations is broken into two categories: deceased diocesan priests with substantiated allegations of abuse of minors and priests with substantiated allegations of abuse who are still living or their status is unknown.



Priests with Otoe County connections on the list are:

Jerome Murray, ordained 1949, whose assignments included St. Joseph in Paul, and Lourdes High School in Nebraska City. Murray died in 2016.

James Benton, ordained 1973, whose assignments included St. Joseph in Paul and Lourdes High School in Nebraska City. Benton was placed on leave and retired in 2017. His faculties were revoked and his public ministry restricted in 2018.

Sean Redmond, ordained 1990, whose assignments included St. Joseph in Paul and Lourdes Catholic Schools in Nebraska City. Redmond was removed from public ministry in 2009. He was laicized in 2010, and his current status is unknown, according to the diocese.



The diocese also provided these definitions:

Faculties revoked and public ministry restricted: A diocesan priest is typically granted many faculties, including administration of the Eucharist and Penance. While not removed from the clerical state - which can only be done with authority from the Holy See - the bishop may revoke a priests's faculties and preclude him from engaging in any ministry to the public. A priest who has had his faculties revoked and public ministry restricted may only celebrate Mass in private, and may not publicly represent himself as a priest.

Laicized: This means to be permanently removed from the clerical state by the authority of the Holy See. A priest can voluntarily petition for laicization or a bishop can petition to the Holy See against the will of the priest. A laicized priest does not retain any affiliation with the diocese.