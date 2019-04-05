We can never be surprised at the weather we may have in Nebraska this time of year.

A year ago we had a significant snow on April 1, and Saturday there was a skiff of snow in southeast Nebraska.

With the Bomb Cyclone hitting Nebraska on March 13 and 14 with an unprecedented devastating storm in Nebraska, it shows how extreme the weather can be in Nebraska.

Two years ago we had a couple of tornadoes right here in southeast Nebraska.

A year ago, there were severe tornadoes in several parts of the United States, and a few already in 2019.

With extreme weather conditions this winter, warm temperatures some days, the coldest temperatures in years on other days, and more snow this winter than we have had in several years, anything can happen.

The variable temperatures we have can potentially develop into severe weather, and even spawn tornadoes.

Each year is different, and 2019 is no exception.

We have already had roller coaster type weather with extremes the past several months.

Over the last fifteen years, southeastern Nebraska has been hit hard by a number of tornadoes, with some of them devastating communities!

Tornadoes in other regions of the state have taken their toll as well.

Remembering this, the last thing you want to hear is that tornado season is near! Unfortunately it is.

The climate continues to be ever changing, and the weather is extremely unpredictable, so we should be prepared to expect any type of weather this spring and summer.

Temperatures continue to fluctuate from day to day this spring, which can be very conducive to severe weather, including tornadoes.

Are you ready for a tornado?

Do you know what to do if a tornado is headed your way?

With severe weather beginning, it’s time to be prepared for tornadoes.

What are some things we should do to be prepared for a possible tornado?

First, you need to have a place in your home where family members can gather if a tornado is headed your way.

It could be in your basement or else in a center hallway, bathroom or closet on the lowest floor if there is no basement.

If you are in a high-rise building, go to a place in a hallway in the center of the building, you may not have time to go to the lowest floor.

Your place of work should also have a tornado plan.

If you are unaware of it, find out what it is.

If there are storm warnings issued for your area, listen to your local radio and TV stations for updated storm information.

You need to know the difference between a tornado watch and warning.

A tornado watch means a tornado is possible in your area.

A tornado warning means a tornado has been sighted and may be headed for your area. Go to safety immediately.

If a tornado watch is issued, listen to your radio and TV and be alert to changing weather conditions.

Environmental clues that indicate a tornado may be developing include: a dark, often greenish sky, a wall cloud approaching and large hail.

Blowing debris may also be a sign of an approaching tornado.

People say a tornado sounds like a freight train.

If a tornado warning is issued go to the safe place you picked to protect yourself from glass and flying objects.

If you are outside, hurry to the basement of a nearby sturdy building or lie flat in a ditch or low-lying area.

If you are in a car or mobile home, get out immediately and head for safety as described above.

After the tornado passes, watch out for fallen power lines and listen to the radio for information and instructions.

Use a flashlight to inspect the damage, never use candles!

A gas line may have ruptured, leaving highly combustible natural gas or propane in the area.

The most important thing is to be prepared for a tornado and don’t take the threat of a tornado lightly.

The destruction and devastation from tornadoes can be unbelievable.



