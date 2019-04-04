U.S. Senator Ben Sasse released the following statement after the U.S. Department of Transportation announced $25 million in Emergency Relief to help repair roads that were damaged by the recent Nebraska floods.



“This disaster destroyed many of our bridges and roads. Nebraska is going to be rebuilding our infrastructure for months and years. This $25 million from the U.S. Department of Transportation is welcome news and a continued down payment on the work ahead. We've got a long road to recovery but Nebraskans are going to get the job done."