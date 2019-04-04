Knights of Columbus Fish Fry

5:30-7 p.m. Friday, April 5 and 12 at St. Patrick’s gym at 5th and Lucinda.

Delicious baked or hand-battered fried fish, fish tacos, potato, coleslaw, drink and dessert for only $8 for adults and $4.50 for ages 10 and under. Maximum $25 for a family with children. Shrimp available for $2 more. New this year: limited amount of Father Chris’ Special each week.

‘Seussical’

7 p.m. Friday, April 5, 1 and 7 p.m. Saturday, April 6 at Perry Performing Arts Center.

Perry High School will present ‘Seussical’ on Friday, April 5 and Saturday, April 6 at the Performing Arts Center. The musical features a number of familiar Dr. Seuss stories and characters. Tickets are $8 for students and $10 for adults. They can be purchased at the door before all three performances.

Spring Shopping Eggstravaganza

7 a.m. - 5 p.m. Saturday, April 6 at Perry businesses.

Stop in to Perry Businesses on Saturday, April 6th to see what’s NEW for SPRING! There will surely be some eggstra special surprises at participating businesses! Participating businesses include Perry Perk, Perry Paint and Glass, Alice’s Haus Dresin, Perry Greenhouse, Raccoon River Valley Bicycle Co., Backwards Boutique, Ben’s Five and Dime, Wenger Auction Services, Harper Rose’s Floral and Gifts, Mary Rose Collection, BRG Music of Perry, Salvaged Soul, Swan Antics, Betsy Peterson Designs and The Scottish Fox.

Bouton Breakfast

7-10 a.m. Saturday, April 6 at Bouton Community Center.

It’s been a cold, hard winter, stop in for a hearty breakfast at the Bouton Community Center. The menu includes all-you-can-eat sausage, ham, eggs, pancakes, biscuits and gravy, hash browns, toast, coffee, milk and orange juice. Adults are $7 and kids 5-12 are $5. Kids under five are free. Bake sale items are also available.

Woodward Lions Breakfast

9 a.m. - 1 p.m. Sunday, April 7 at Woodward Social Center.

The Woodward Lions Club will hold a breakfast on Sunday, April 7. The menu includes pancakes, biscuits and gravy, sausage and more. A free-will donation will be taken to assist with scholarships and local projects.

E.D.G.E. Easter Egg Hunt

6 p.m. Wednesday, April 10 at First Christian Church, 1224 Lucinda.

E.D.G.E. will be hosting its annual Easter Egg Hunt on Wednesday, April 10 for ages 12 and under. Bags will be provided to gather your eggs in. There will also be a photo op with the Easter Bunny! The rain date is 10 a.m. on Saturday, April 13.