Today

Keokuk Public Library, 210 N. Fifth St., will host Bird Identification and Bird Watching in the Midwest with Mike Sallee at 6:30 p.m.

Friday

Burlington Public Library, 210 Court St., will host the First Friday program, “Our Neighbors, the Amish,” at 10 a.m. The library also will host The Value of Understanding Health Insurance at 9 a.m. with Great River Health System Outreach and Enrollment Coordinators Jessica Irish and Autumn Shacklett. Refreshments will be served. No registration is required. For more information, call Sam at (319) 753-1647.

Holy Trinity Catholic Vocal Music Department, 2600 Avenue A, Fort Madison, presents Little Shop of Horrors at 6 p.m. For ticket information visit www.holytrinityschools.org.

Saturday

Burlington Public Library, 210 Court St., will host That’s Yesterday’s News at 10 a.m.

Des Moines County Historical Society, 501 N. Fourth St., will host a Town Meeting at 2 p.m. in the lower level classroom. Mike Lachnitt will present the History and Stories about the Burlington Municipal Band. To learn more, call (319) 752-7449.

Glo Crazy for Education 5K Run Walk is 8 p.m. at the Baxter Sports Complex in Fort Madison. All proceeds go to educational programs at Elliott Test Kitchen. Printable registration forms are available at Glo Crazy for Education on Facebook.

Keokuk Public Library, 210 N. Fifth St., will host In-Season Cooking program at 1 p.m.

Louisa County Conservation Nature Tots program, “Journey to Outer Space,” for children age 2 to 4 with a parent or other adult is 9 a.m. at Port Louisa National Wildlife Refuge. To register, visit louisacountyconservation.org.

Sunday

All-You-Can-Eat Fried Chicken Dinner fundraiser is 4 to 7 p.m. at Charleston Board of Trade, 1962 253rd St., Donnellson. Cost is $10 for adults and $6 for children age 12 and younger. All proceeds benefit the Central Lee softball team for new uniforms. To learn more, call (319) 855-8857.

Burlington Capitol Theater, 211 N. Third St., presents Besties on Broadway Red Carpet premier from 4 to 7 p.m. hosted by Musical Theater After School Program. Tickets are $5 for adults and free for children.

Daddy Daughter Dance hosted by Danville Station Committee is 2 to 4 p.m. at the Danville School Multipurpose Room. Tickets are $25 per couple in advance at Danville Bank, Bob Dodds Insurance and the Danville Library, and $5 more at the door. All proceeds go toward operation of the Danville Station library and museum, Anne Frank Connection.

Day of the Child is noon to 4 p.m. at Westland Mall in West Burlington. This free event for children and families features organizations on site, free arts, crafts, games, giveaways and more. To learn more, call Tamee DeCoursey at (319) 753-0193.

Holy Trinity Catholic Vocal Music Department, 2600 Avenue A, Fort Madison, presents Little Shop of Horrors at 3 p.m. For ticket information visit www.holytrinityschools.org.

Standing Bear Council will have its April public membership meeting at 1 p.m. at the Hawkeye Restaurant, 105 N. Park Drive, Keokuk. Arrive at noon if ordering lunch. Breana Houtz, ISU Extension Youth Coordinator, will talk about protecting Monarch butterflies and their habitat.

***Happs Highlights***

Today

Golf Tournament registration deadline is today for the early bird cost of $175 for the Saturday, May 4, golf tournament at Flint Hills Golf Course, 12642 102nd Ave., Burlington. The event is sponsored by Dixon Golf Company. Call Erin at (319) 572-9212.

Friday

Quilt Show, “More Bloomin’ Quilts” is 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, April 5, and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, April 6, at the U.S. Army Reserve Center, 17879 Hwy. 79, Middletown, by Casey’s, presented by Hawkeye Heritage Quilters, Burlington. Admission is $5. Food will be on site. The show includes presentation of Quilts of Valor. There will be ample parking.

Saturday

Expressions Art Auction is 6:30 p.m. at Quality Inn & Suites, 6169 Reve Court, Fort Madison, benefiting the FMAAA arts organization. Bid on luxurious vacations and the best art selection in the regional area. An entire list of auction items is available at www.fmaaa.com. Tickets are available at Dana Bushing Jewelers and FMAAA gallery in Fort Madison or at the door.

Political Therapy Forum is 1 p.m at Burlington Public Library, 210 Court St. with discussion of topics for upcoming months. The public is welcome.

Sunday

Bel Canto Chorale Spring Concert is 2 p.m. at First United Methodist Church, 421 Washington St. Advance tickets are available at Weird Harold’s and Hy-Vee on Agency Street, or $8 at the door.

