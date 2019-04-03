The Perry Public Library has existed for 125 years; the first 90 years housed in the Carnegie Library Museum building and now in the “new” Perry Public Library. Perry has a rich history of delivering library services to Perry residents and the surrounding communities.

The last 25 years of library services has seen dramatic changes in the library’s role in the community. In 1994 when we moved into the “new” building, we were experiencing the beginning of personal computing and internet service. The most recent additions to library services are Hotspots where you can take internet connectivity home with you and the Adventure Pass where you can check out family passes to the Blank Park Zoo, Science Center of Iowa, the McCreary Community Building and the Perry Grand 3 Theatres.

To celebrate, you are invited to an open house from 1:30-3 p.m. on Sunday, April 28, where we will have a presentation on the history of the Perry Public Library followed by refreshments. Every day in April, you can take part in the Great Egg Hunt in the Library. Twenty-five brightly-colored plastic eggs will be hidden all over the library with one golden egg hidden. We are letting folks know that they can come in and “hunt for eggs” (limit one per person per day) beginning April 1. Small prizes will be enjoyed by the persons finding the brightly-colored eggs but the finder of the golden egg will be entered into a grand prize drawing.

Prizes for the “golden eggs” will be given out during the open house on April 28. The prizes will be DVDs, books and the big prize will be a Kindle. All patrons participating MUST be a library card holder to participate. Remember library cards are free – just sign up!