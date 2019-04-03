To celebrate Library Week, the Morton-James Public Library has a few special events planned in Nebraska City.

On Monday, April 8, the Nebraska City News-Press , 823 Central Ave., will host a special Children's Story Time at 10 a.m. The program will feature newspaper-themed stories for children ages 2 to 6.

On Tuesday, April 9, Moser's U-Save Pharmacy, 1821 S. 11th St., will host a special adult-focused book talk at 2 p.m. The talk will include fiction and non-fiction titles, and a couple books on CD, according to organizers.

On Wednesday, April 10, Chocolate Dreams and Sweet Things, 107 S. 9th St., will host a special Children's Story Time at 10 a.m. Find out what happens when you give a mouse a cookie… you might be in for a sweet surprise!

On Saturday, April 13, at 10 a.m., the library will host a Family Books and Bits event at 920 Central Ave. Attendees can learn book words in American Sign Language, hear some library-themed stories, and do a craft.

These special events are in honor of National Library Week 2019’s theme “Libraries = Strong Communities.”