Apr 3, 2019 at 2:28 PM


Fox Center, 424 Central Ave., will be the site of an April 11 public meeting to be conducted by the Army Corps of Engineers beginning at 4 p.m.
The meeting is one of six public meetings being conducted  throughout the Missouri River basin from April 9-11. The purpose of the meeting is to update the region on the current hydrologic conditions an the planned operation of the mainstream reservoir system during the coming months.