Fox Center, 424 Central Ave., will be the site of an April 11 public meeting to be conducted by the Army Corps of Engineers beginning at 4 p.m.
The meeting is one of six public meetings being conducted throughout the Missouri River basin from April 9-11. The purpose of the meeting is to update the region on the current hydrologic conditions an the planned operation of the mainstream reservoir system during the coming months.
Army Corps to host meeting on April 11
