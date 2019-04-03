The seniors at ADM High School are feeling the excitement of graduation and thinking about the next step into a new adventure in life. Each month the teachers of the ADM School District recognize students for their achievements in specific categories through the past year.
The businesses in the district contribute funds to the ADM Scholarship Foundation honoring these students to be used to provide scholarships to graduating students going on to post-secondary education.
The following students are being recognized in March along with the businesses making contributions in their names.
March
Student of the Month: Grace McCartney – Raccoon Valley Bank
Kiwanis: Emily Hatchitt, Bri Powers
Fine Arts, Speech: Kam Majewski, Olivia Klassen – Lincoln Savings Bank
Girls Golf: Anna West – Adel Lion’s Club
Boys Golf: Adam O’Connor – Patrick’s Restaurant
Girls Soccer: Josi Lonneman – Adel Health Mart
Boys Soccer: Owen Meier– Fareway
Girls Track: Josi Lonneman – Adel Family Dentistry
Boys Track: Chase Anderson – River Valley Insurance
The Foundation invests the funds and the interest from the principal is used to grant scholarships annually. As of this date over $600,000 has been given in scholarships since the Foundation’s inception in 1985. More information may be found at the website www.admscholarshipfoundation.com.