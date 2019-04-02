The community of Percival received the Robert D. Ray Community Award for Excellence from Keep Iowa Beautiful in late March.

The Keep Iowa Beautiful Board of Directors has announced the 2019 annual award winners for enhancing the beauty, cleanliness and attractiveness of the state of Iowa. The four award categories are community, organization, corporate and individual.

“The KIB award program is designed to recognize people and organizations that have gone the extra mile to help build stronger Iowa communities,” said Reo Menning, Chair of the KIB Board of Directors. “A more attractive community improves the economic vitality and cultural climate of where we live and work.”

The awardees are:

The Donald F. Lamberti Hometown Pride Vision Award: Miriam Erickson Brown, for her many years of service as KIB president and board member making Iowa a stronger and better place to live.

The Robert D. Ray Community Award for Excellence: The community of Percival. Following the devastation of a 500-year flood, the local citizens created a vision, and with hard work and dedication developed grant writing and fundraising skills to complete dozens of projects with the help of many volunteers making this community of 87 a stronger and better place to live and work.

Corporate Award of Excellence: The Iowa Department of Transportation and the Living Roadway Trust Fund for the integrated roadside vegetation management grant program making Iowa’s roadsides visually interesting and making Iowa and its’ communities more attractive.

Organization Award of Excellence: Ohnward Bancshares Inc. and the Maquiketa State Bank for its outstanding corporate citizenship of substantial financial commitments to local projects and encouraging employees to be involved in leadership roles in local committees making our state the #1 place to live and work.