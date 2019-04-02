Scott Brown, an assistant Iowa attorney general, to help with prosecution of Breuer case.

The Des Moines County Attorney's Office is down two attorneys, but its caseload is on the rise.

The attorney's office typically is staffed by the county attorney and five or six assistant attorneys. With the departure of Justin Stonebrook, who left in early March for a position with the public defenders office, and Jeremiah Geffe, a misdemeanor attorney who left before the start of the year for a position in another community, the Des Moines County Attorney's Office is down to county attorney Lisa Schaefer and three assistant attorneys.

Schaefer hopes to be back up to full staff by the beginning of summer, but in the meantime, she and the others who remain in her office have their hands full.

There are three pending murder cases in Des Moines County, two of which involve multiple defendants, along with an increase in significant drug cases.

"We're seeing an increase in more serious drug offenses beyond just simple possessions," Schaeffer said. "It's keeping us very, very busy just to handle those, and then when you get a homicide, which requires significantly more man hours to prepare for trial, it weighs on resources."

Schaefer is prosecuting the case of Mallery Doak, 23, who was stabbed to death Jan. 22. One person has been charged in that case. Schaefer and senior assistant county attorney Todd Chelf also are handling the numerous co-defendants in the case of Demarcus "Peanut" Chew, who was shot to death in the early morning of Sept. 10, 2017. Five people so far have been charged in that case, and one of those has been convicted of lesser charges.

Most recently, Edward "Eddie" Breuer died March 17 following a physical altercation with several individuals. Three people have been arrested thus far, two with first-degree murder and another with willful injury. While Schaefer will be assisting in the prosecution of that case, Iowa Assistant Attorney General Scott Brown, who prosecuted the case against Michael Syperda, will be the lead prosecutor.

"We have seen a significant uptick in caseload and a downward trend in manpower, so we just knew we did not have enough hours in the day to devote the right amount of attention to all of our cases," Schaefer said. "(Brown) was gracious enough to come in and assist on this one."

Compounding the disparity between staffing and caseload is the complexity of the cases.

"Any time you get more than one defendant, the case automatically becomes just a little bit more complex, because certain pieces of evidence will apply to certain defendants," Schaefer said.

The unusually high number of murder cases in Des Moines County has led to conflicts in other aspects of the judicial system as well.

Derrick Parker, one of five men charged in Chew's death, had been set to begin his jury trial April 30, the same day as Kaylee Wilson, who is charged with second-degree murder in Doak's death, but that date was pushed Monday to Aug. 13.

Two other men charged in Chew's death, Emmanuel Spann and Andre Harris, are set to begin their trials June 18, but the two have not filed for a joint trial, so one of those dates could be changed as it is unlikely there will be ample judges, jurors, court reporters and court attendants to be able to support two concurrent murder trials in addition to the other day-to-day workings of the judicial system.