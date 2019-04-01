A very emotional exhibit, Remembering Our Fallen, will soon be displayed at Husker Nation Pavilion adjacent to Memorial Stadium to remind Husker fans of the ultimate sacrifice made by those who died from wounds suffered in Iraq and Afghanistan while wearing our country’s uniform.

The memorial includes 32 Tribute Towers with military and personal photos of over 5,000 of our nation’s Fallen since 9/11/2001. This memorial was first unveiled in Lincoln almost two years ago, and has since traveled to 45 cities in 25 states. Its second stop was on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, D.C. on September 7, 2017.



Remembering Our Fallen also includes a Tribute Tower to recognize our military who died from training accidents or attacks while stationed stateside or on our overseas bases. And those who returned from war with the invisible wounds of Post-Traumatic Stress and succumbed to suicide are included on a Tribute Tower to recognize the tragedy of PTS.



“We can never forget those who sacrificed everything for our freedom. While we all enjoy one of America’s favorite pastimes – watching football - we must remember these American Heroes for the freedom they gave us to do so…and speak their names,” said Bill Williams, Vice President and co-founder of Patriotic Productions. “Remembering Our Fallen was created to travel, stopping in cities and communities across our nation so more people will have the opportunity to honor our Fallen from one of the longest wars in our nation’s history. We are thankful to UNL for hosting this beautiful and somber memorial.”



