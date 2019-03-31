On-demand webinar covers rural dangers after flooding

OMAHA, Neb. — In the wake of disastrous flooding in eastern Nebraska and western Iowa earlier this month, officials have created an on-demand webinar to help people deal with the serious health dangers that remain after major flooding.

The Central States Center of Agricultural Safety and Health at the University of Nebraska Medical Center College of Public Health collaborated with the AgriSafe Network to create the webinar.

Major safety concerns include chemicals released from barns, homes and other on-farm sources and businesses; contaminated well water; human and animal communicable diseases; and mold.

More farm and ranch flood-related resources are available on the Central States Center website.

Iowa National Guard's top general announces retirement

JOHNSTON — The adjutant general of the Iowa National Guard has announced his plans for retirement.

A National Guard news release said Maj. Gen. Tim Orr intends to step down effective May 1 after 10 years as the Iowa Guard's commander. He was named to the post by then Gov. Chet Culver in March 2009.

Brig. Gen. Stephen Osborn will serve as the interim adjutant general.

Orr enlisted in the Iowa Army National Guard in 1978 while still a senior at Boone High School and rose through the ranks.

Iowa officials: Manure runoff causes fish kill near Peosta

PEOSTA — State environment officials say a fish kill in northeastern Iowa was caused by farm manure runoff.

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources said in a news release that it is investigating the Dubuque County fish kill near Peosta.

Investigators said more than 200 fish were killed by the runoff, which they traced to Lawler Dairy farm in Peosta.

The agency said the farm applied liquid manure to a nearby field, and melting snow and rain caused it to run off into an unnamed creek that leads to the Little Maquoketa River.

Officials said charges are pending against the dairy.

Illinois Vietnam veterans honored with 50-year pin

CHICAGO — Veterans of the Vietnam War were honored and thanked during a ceremony at Jesse Brown Veteran's Health Care System in Chicago.

The Illinois Department of Veterans' Affairs conducted the ceremony Friday. Veterans of the war in Southeast Asia were presented with 50-year commemoration pins.

State Veterans' Affairs director Linda Chapa LaVia thanked all military veterans "for their service and sacrifice on behalf of the United States" and their families.

The national commemoration was authorized by Congress in 2007 to mark the war's 50th anniversary.

The honor goes to all members of the U.S. armed forces who served on active duty at any point from Nov. 1, 1955 to May 15, 1975. About 7 million veterans served during that time.