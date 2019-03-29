While the river could crest below 20.5 feet, it could stay high into May.

For the moment, the flooded Mississippi River is receding. That won’t last long, but when the river level does go up again, it is no longer predicted to rise so high.

“It will start rising around April 3rd and peak the last week of April,” said David Cousins, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in the Quad Cities.

The National Weather Service has amended its predictions for the coming month, reducing expectations for severe flooding.

March predictions put Burlington as having a 10 to 25 percent chance of 2008-level flooding in late April. However, new predictions put the worst forecast a foot lower and a week earlier.

The prediction of a 50-50 chance of a flood exceeding 21 feet in April also was scaled back, to a 50-50 chance of the river exceeding 20 feet, 6 inches at Burlington.

While the new predictions may show lower flood stages, the predictions also show a longer period of high water. March predictions did not have Burlington returning to major flood stage until late April, and the river level was to recede in early May. Now, the Mississippi is predicted to remain in the major flooding stage — higher than 18 feet — until at least the middle of May.

Snowmelt in March, as well as precipitation rates, led to the change. While there is still snow to melt in Wisconsin and Minnesota, much of the snow in northern Iowa has already melted.

And although the predictions have gotten a better, Des Moines County Emergency Management director Gina Hardin said the damage from the flooding could still be severe.

“There are places where we have no idea what the damage is. We won’t know until the waters go down,” she said.

High water has closed two roads in Des Moines County, Tama Road to the north of Burlington and Sullivan Slough Road to the south. Des Moines County Engineer Brian Carter said Tama Road may reopen later today. He said whether it opens will depend largely on what the road looks like when crews go to look at it.

In Lee County, U.S. 61 is closed at Alexandria, Missouri, where the Des Moines River is out of its banks.

Across the river from Burlington in Henderson County, Illinois, Carman Road remains closed between U.S. 34 and Lomax, Illinois, due to flooding.