Flood waters are beginning to recede in some flooded areas around Iowa. Just because water may no longer remain on the roadway that does not mean the roads are ready to be opened to traffic.

There are several stages the Iowa Department of Transportation must go through to make sure roadways are safe for you to travel.

Depending on the extent of damage caused by floodwaters, the recovery process may take anywhere from a few days to several months. As soon as floodwaters recede, the Iowa DOT is working as diligently as possible to move through the recovery process and reopen the roadway.

The following is a list of roads currently closed due to flooding and where we are at in the recovery process.

The roadway is classified in four damage categories by the DOT before the final stage, which is re-opening the road to traffic.

The stages are as follows:

1. Water on the roadway.

2. Debris on the roadway.

3. Testing and inspection of the roadways and structures to determine ability to handle traffic.

4. Repairs to fix damage to the roadway.

And, finally, reopening.

Here is the status of a number of roads in the local area in relation to Hamburg.



I-29 in both directions, between the Missouri state line (near Hamburg) and the Iowa 2 interchange (south of Percival)—WATER on the roadway.



I-29 in both directions, between the Iowa 2 interchange (South of Percival) and one mile north of Bartlett—DEBRIS on the roadway.



I-29 in both directions, between one mile north of Bartlett and the U.S. 34 interchange (near Glenwood)—INSPECTION underway by DOT.



U.S. 34 westbound, between the Nebraska state line and the I-29 interchange (near Pacific Junction)—DEBRIS on the roadway.



U.S. 275 in both directions, between the Missouri state line and Iowa 333 (near Hamburg), INSPECTION underway by DOT.



Iowa 2 in both directions, between the Missouri River bridge at the Nebraska state line and U.S. 275/ Fremont County Road J-46 (near Sidney)—WATER on the roadway.



Iowa 333 in both directions, between I-29; Fremont County Road J-64 and U.S. 275 (near Hamburg)—WATER on the roadway.



This report was filed by the DOT on March 28.