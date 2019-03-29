Submitted to DCN

Friday

Mar 29, 2019 at 7:39 AM Mar 29, 2019 at 8:00 AM


The Dallas County Foundation (DCF) has announced that $95,706 has been awarded to 35 non-profits in Dallas County. Each year, grants are awarded to improve the quality of life to those fortunate enough to call Dallas County “home.”


In partnership with Grow Greene County Gaming Corporation, the Dallas County Foundation was awarded an additional $43,047 for broad-based community improvement projects making for a combined total of $138,753 in betterment grants in 2019.


Since its inception in 2005, the DCF has awarded over $1,327,677 to over 220 projects in Dallas County. These grant dollars have been used to enhance large and small community organizations throughout the county.


The DCF mission is to continue funding projects and local initiatives that strengthen our communities now and well into the future. A listing of funded projects from 2006 to 2019 can be viewed at www.dallascountyfoundation.org.


The Dallas County Foundation is an affiliate of the Community Foundation of Greater Des Moines.


DCF 2019 grants recipients are:


Adel Chamber of Commerce


Kinnick to Raccoon Trail Project - $4,000


City of Adel


Park & Rec Zipline - $2,500


Metro Effect INC DBA 3rd Place


Community Center - $1,500


Adel Fire Association


Utility Terrain Vehicle - $10,047


Adel Rotary Club


Boy Scout Tents - $2,000


DeSoto Police Department


AED/Defibrillator - $843


DeSoto Fire & Rescue


Wildland Gear - $2,500


City of Dallas Center


Updating Softball/Parks - $5,500


Spurgeon Manor, Inc.


Music & Memory/Seniors - $1,500


Dallas Co. Sheriff Benevolent Association


Bullet Proof Vests - $5,000


Dallas Co. Homecare Services


Food Proofer Cabinet - $750


Dallas Co. Cattleman


Scale House - $2,000


Dallas Co. Habitat for Humanity


Pilot Program, CAPABLE - $4,000


Dallas Co. Hospital Foundation


Childhood Obesity Program - $1,500


Food Bank of Iowa


Delivery Vehicle - $13,000


Fullhart Carnegie Trust


Wall of Witness Plaque - $1,000


City of Granger EMS


Replace AED/Defibrillator - $1,250


IA Council for International Understanding


English Language Resources - $1,000


IA Radio Reading Information Services


IRIS Signal Dallas Co. Hospital - $1,000


Perry Alano Club


New flooring/paint - $2,500


Perry Middle School


Art Room Renovations - $6,000


Perry School/PACES


Makerspace Lab/STEAM - $7,500


Perry Lutheran Home


Rehab Equipment - $778


Perry Acorns & Oaks Daycare


Portable Room Dividers - $1,115


Perry Parks & Rec


Swim Team horn/back up/timing - $1,000


PRESBY Childcare Center


Toys, furnishings, equipment - $1,000


Van Meter Community Pre-K


Pre-K playground - $1,500


Van Meter Firefighters Association


Wildland Fire & Medical Extrication - $3,000


YMCA of Greater Des Moines (Waukee)


Diving Pedestal Replacement - $4,000


Waukee Betterment Foundation


Miracle Park Fishing Pier - $20,000


United Methodist Church DSM


Maple Grove Annex - $8,000


Woodward-Granger School


MS/HS Library Update - $5,000


Woodward-Granger School Foundation


Auditorium Seating Update - $9,000


Walnut Creek Baseball


Safety Railings for Bleachers - $5,470


Des Moines Performing Arts


Applause Series - $2,000