Sentencing has been set for June 12 in the case of a Nebraska City pastor accused of sexual assault on a child, incest, and intentional child abuse.

The Otoe County District Court trial of Larry Mullins, 70, ended Wednesday, March 27, when jurors found him guilty of two counts of first-degree sexual assault on a child, four counts of third-degree sexual assault on a child, two counts of incest, and one count of intentional child abuse.