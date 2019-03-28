The Perry Public Library is partnering again with the Perry Elementary School and area businesses to offer the Walking School Bus program this spring for students TK-5th Grade.

The Walking School Bus will begin on Friday, April 12 and continue every Friday through May 31. The route departs from the Perry High School at 7:30 a.m.

If you are interested in having your child participate or if you are interested in volunteering, please contact Misty at 515-465-3569 or email mvonbehren@perry.lib.ia.us. Permission slips will be sent home with students or can be picked up at the Perry Public Library.