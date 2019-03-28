Democratic presidential hopeful Julian Castro is scheduled to visit Nevada Saturday for a Coffee with the Candidates event.

Castro, the former San Antonio mayor and former Secretary of Housing and Urban Development under the Obama administration, is scheduled to visit with prospective voters from 9-10 a.m. at Farm Grounds, 1024 Sixth St.

He is one of more than a dozen candidates to formally announce his candidacy for the Democratic presidential nomination in 2020, with at least a few more considering a bid who have not formally announced. So far, several candidates have visited Ames and Story County in the lead up to the Feb. 3, 2020, Iowa Caucuses.

For Castro, it will be his second visit to Story County, having visited the first time for the Story County Democrats soup supper fundraiser last month, when he appeared with Sen. Kamala Harris and former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper.