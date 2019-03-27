The Behavioral Health Education Center of Nebraska at the University of Nebraska Medical Center is hosting a seven-part webinar series for behavioral health professionals across the state focused on the mental health aspects of dealing with the aftermath of flooding in the state.



The webinar series will begin today (March 27) and end Friday, April 5. Each session will run from noon to 1 p.m.



To register go to: http://bit.ly/UNMC_FloodResponse2019

This link is for registration only.

Once registered, an email is sent with a unique link to join the webinars.

Registering through this link one time will allow a person to participate in all seven webinars.



The dates and topics for the webinar are listed below.



Wednesday, March 27 - noon

Marley Doyle, MD, director of BHECN

"Introducing the Webinar Series"



Phoebe Gearhart, BSN, RN, Clinic Nurse Lead, Nebraska Medicine

"My Story: How I Experienced the Flood and Advice from a Mental Health Nurse"



Christine "Tina" Chasek, PD, LIMHP, LADC, LPC, director of BHECN-Kearney

"The Emotional Impact and Stages of Natural Disasters and Recovery"



Friday, March 29 - noon

Marley Doyle, MD, director of BHECN

"Stages of Grief and Depression: How You May Feel When the Waters Recede"



Monday, April 1 - noon

Debi Pittock, LICSW, psychiatric social worker, Nebraska Medicine

"Surviving a Natural Disaster: Trauma and Survivor Guilt"



Tuesday, April 2 - noon

Lauren Edwards, MD, psychiatrist, UNMC Department of Psychiatry

"Natural Disasters and Anxiety: What is normal?"



Wednesday, April 3 - noon

Ryan Edwards, MD, child and adolescent psychiatrist, UNMC Department of Psychiatry

"Children and Natural Disasters: How to Talk to Your Kids"



Thursday, April 4 - noon

Brandy Clarke, PhD, child psychologist, UNMC Munroe-Meyer Institute

"Returning to School: Tips for Teachers When Students Experience a Natural Disaster"



Friday, April 5 - noon

Jonathan Sikorski, PhD, director of wellness education, UNMC Department of Psychiatry

"Staying Well in Times of Stress"



BHECN was created in 2009 when the Nebraska legislature passed LB 603 to address the statewide crisis in mental health access. Since then, BHECN has received two national awards and is considered a best practice for innovative programs to recruit and retain licensed mental health professionals in rural and urban communities. Housed at UNMC, BHECN has a unique partnership with all of the graduate behavioral health training programs in Nebraska and is dedicated to improving access to behavioral health care across the state. For more information about BHECN, visit www.unmc.edu/bhecn or follow it on Facebook and Twitter.