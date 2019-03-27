At next week's meeting, supervisors will vote whether to accept engineer Ben Hull's proposed five-year road construction plan.

MONTROSE — The Lee County Board of Supervisors took care of a brief agenda Tuesday morning at its last meeting of the month.

Here are three takeaways:

1. The supervisors will vote Tuesday whether to approve engineer Ben Hull's proposed five-year road plan for Lee County. As required by the state of Iowa, the plan represents construction projects the secondary roads department would like to address over the next several years.

"For the most part, we're just trying to preserve what we have in our paved roads and our structures around the county," said Hull.

The five-year road plan does not take into account ongoing road maintenance that largely is funded with local dollars.

2. Hull commended the supervisors for their leadership on a resolution in opposition to a bill in the Iowa Legislature that would dramatically increase the weight limit for forestry industry haulers on county roads. Lee County, he said, was the first to approve the resolution, one that since has been shared across the state. Senate File 184 has yet to be debated in the House or Senate.

3. At the Southeast Iowa Link meeting last week, supervisor Rick Larkin said the network of area mental health care providers anxiously awaited a decision from the Legislature on how much funding they will receive in Fiscal Year 2020. Departmental budget bills have yet to be debated in the House of Representatives or Senate.

The group also was concerned about how it will fund behavioral health services for children, a new service array Gov. Kim Reynolds has made a priority of her administration. Last week, the House passed legislation to establish an infrastructure for the new system. New funding, however, has yet to be decided.