The National Weather Service will conduct a Tornado Drill at 10 a.m. Wednesday, March 27, with the TEST tornado warning drill set for 10:15 a.m. CDT.

The purpose of this drill is to ensure that Nebraskans and Iowans can adequately receive a Tornado Warning and can practice any actions that would be taken in the event of a real tornado.

The test warning will be sent through all communication channels normally used for severe weather dissemination.