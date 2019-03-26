JOHNSTON – Heartland Area Education Agency (AEA) is pleased to hold a Transition Resource Fair for families in the Dallas County area, educators and others who support students with disabilities. The Transition Resource Fair is a free event that focuses on linking families of students age 14 and older with disabilities to valuable community resources that can be of assistance to them as they transition to living, learning and working after high school.

This year’s fair will be held from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on April 15, 2019, at Perry High School, 1200 18th St. in Perry.

The fair will feature sessions about topics such as:Assistive technologyGuardianships and estate planningAccommodations at collegeWorking after high schoolBenefits planningApprenticeshipsSupported community livingLife after high school simulation

A wide variety of community providers will also be on hand to provide information about the programs and services they have to offer.

“Heartland AEA is proud to hold this event to help connect families of students with disabilities with Heartland AEA and community resources,” said Rhea Wright, a Heartland AEA special education consultant, who is helping to organize the fair. “Families are often overwhelmed as they try to find resources to help their children, and the Transition Fair provides a wonderful opportunity for families to come together to learn more about the resources available to them.”