The National Weather Service, along with Nebraska Emergency Management and the Iowa Homeland Security and Emergency Division, has declared March 25 through March 29 as Severe Weather Awareness Week.

Knowing when severe weather is possible will give you time to prepare!

You can always find the latest forecasts and hazardous weather conditions at weather.gov. If you’re not on your computer, you can access the same information via your mobile device at https://mobile.weather.gov. Wireless Emergency Alerts are life saving messages that will pop up on your mobile phone when you are in a geographic area that is under a Warning. Visit www.weather.gov/wirelessalerts for more information!

Each day during Severe Weather Awareness Week…the National Weather Service in Omaha will cover severe weather topics and have this information available on our webpage as well as on NOAA Weather Radio All Hazards.

Topics which will be covered include…

Monday...Severe Weather Terminology

Tuesday...Thunderstorms

Wednesday...Tornadoes

Thursday...Lightning

Friday...Flooding

Saturday...How to Report Severe Weather

The National Weather Service will conduct a Tornado Drill on Wednesday, March 27, at 10 a.m. with the test tornado warning drill at 10:15 a.m. CDT. Please note the data change! The purpose of this drill is to ensure that Nebraskans and Iowans can adequately receive a Tornado Warning and can practice any actions that would be taken in the event of a real tornado. The test warning will be sent through all communication channels normally used for severe weather dissemination.