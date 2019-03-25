The Boone News-Republican would like to officially welcome the new Multimedia Sales Executive to their sales Department.

For nearly two decades Michelle Wendt has devoted herself to serving the customers that she’s worked with throughout central Iowa by catering not only to their business desires, but their needs to succeed.

Wendt, 47, originally from Fort Dodge went to Bernel cosmetology school to become a professional hairstylist.

As a stylist at Great Clips, she found herself building relationships with her clientele — a confident sense of communal respect she was able to take further in her life.

in 2007 she landed a position as the Marketing Director at Cross Roads Mall in her hometown of Fort Dodge.

As the Marketing Director she was in charge of planning events like the annual wedding expo, B-25 Bashes, Santa Claus, sporting shows and craft fairs.

These events were huge when it came to driving traffic into the mall, but when stores would struggle, Michelle devised plans to implement advertising and marketing tactics for increased shoppers.

She worked hand-in-hand with both print and radio advertising in the area to advertise stores that needed it.

With the experience she gained as the Marketing Director, Michelle believes she will be successful as the new Multimedia Sales Executive because she understands how both sides of buying and selling advertising functions.

The needs and desires of both the media organization and the businesses they serve. Why you need to purchase and why you need to sell.

Moving into this new position, she opens a new chapter in her life with optimism and excitement as she’s excited to, “Get a feel for the community, involve myself and meet new people,” in the community of Boone.