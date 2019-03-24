WAPELLO — In a first for Iowa, a Letts area native was to be coronated as 2019 Miss Rodeo USA.

Heather Morrison, 26, the daughter of Steve and Linda Morrison of rural Letts, won the title over seven other contestants in January during the annual pageant held in Oklahoma City by the International Professional Rodeo Association (IPRA). Morrison is the first Iowan to ever win the IPRA title or the national crown of another association.

“The (IPRA) considers Miss Rodeo USA a world champion,” Morrison recently said, explaining she was able to stand in the arena the day after the pageant and be recognized for that accomplishment along with all the rodeo participants who had won world crowns during the several-day rodeo competition.

Morrison said she was still trying to grasp the significance of her win.

“There has never been a Miss Rodeo USA or a Miss Rodeo America from the state of Iowa. I am the first,” she said, explaining that was “a little bit crazy and (had not) really set in yet.”

Morrison said other winners have told her it won’t for a while.

“They tell me it won’t really hit me until I go to my first rodeo and I’m out of state and they announce my name as Miss Rodeo USA,” she said.

However, that will not be long after her coronation.

“That next day, the next morning, I leave and I will spend the next sixteen and half hours traveling to Brunswick, Georgia, which will be my first rodeo,” the new rodeo queen said ahead of Saturday's event at at the Louisa County Fairgrounds Youth Center in Columbus Junction.

Morrison said she will remain in Georgia for the next six weeks, “just going to rodeos all across (the state).”

She said rodeos are common throughout the southern part of the United States, which is one reason she will be relocating to Alabama for her year reign as Miss Rodeo USA.

“It’s a more centralized location,” she said, explaining she will be living with a host family during the time she is not traveling, which Morrison said she hoped would include a trip to Quebec, Canada.

“There is a very big rodeo there and many of the past Miss Rodeo USAs have attended and said it’s the greatest experience of your life,” she said.

That is one reason for the coronation, which doubled as a fundraising event to help Morrison raise money to cover some of the costs not paid by the IPRA.

“Although I’m reimbursed for most of my expenses, I’m not for all of them. And since I am 26, I have plenty of bills to pay,” Morrison said.

Morrison will also maintain a blog throughout her time as Miss Rodeo USA. It can be found at www.missrodeousa/heathers-blog.