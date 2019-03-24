Four Iowa high school seniors, including Ballard’s Kegan Odden, received a 2019 Iowa Bankers Association (IBA) Student Athlete Achievement Award during the Iowa High School Boys’ State Basketball Tournament on March 8 in Des Moines. One student from each class received a $1,000 scholarship from the IBA to the college of his choice. In addition to Odden, recipients included: Class 1A: Ben Hargens, Sioux Central High School, Sioux Rapids; class 2A: Spencer Lamb, Van Meter High School, Greenfield and Class 4A: Cole Mabry, Iowa City West High School, Iowa City.

Scholarship recipients were selected based on their academic performance, athletic participation, leadership skills and community involvement.

“Not only do these students excel on the court and in the classroom, but they also go above and beyond to serve their communities. It’s our honor to recognize their achievements with this award,” said Tara Deering-Hansen, the IBA’s vice president of marketing and communications. “Our goal with this scholarship program is to help students fund their higher education. Helping Iowans reach their financial goals is what Iowa banks are all about.”