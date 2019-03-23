10 properties have been notified of a temporary boil advisory put into effect after another water main break Monday morning on Runyun Street.

According to Public Works official Waylon Andrews, an estimated 100 to 150 gallons of water was lost per minute.

“The piping was very strong and frost goes deep before it goes deeper,” he said.

Although the pipe’s structural intregity proved to be sturdy, the mixture of age and frost the break was inevitable.

Within 24 hours, a water pump was used to remove excess water and the proper repairs have been made.