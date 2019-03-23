The proposal would allow betting on collegiate and professional sports, but not on individual college players.

KEOKUK — Whether Iowa will legalize sports betting has been a hotly debated topic at the Capitol this year, one Rep. Jeff Kurtz was unsure if he supported.

"There's some real issues with this bill right now," said Kurtz, D-Fort Madison, Friday at a legislative forum at the Hawkeye Restaurant in Keokuk. "I'm preparing an amendment right now to this bill. I'm communicating with our ranking member on the committee and another gentleman. We've got some fixing on this bill to do. I don't think they have the votes yet to pass sports betting."

House File 648 would allow betting on collegiate, professional and fantasy sports. It would not, however, allow money to be placed on individual players competing for, or against, an Iowa team.

The bill passed the House Ways and Means Committee Wednesday, of which Kurtz, elected in 2018, is a member. It has yet to be debated in the Senate committee.

A February Des Moines Register/Mediacom Iowa Poll shows 52 percent of Iowans oppose the legalization of gambling on professional sports. On college sports, only 25 percent support legalized betting.

Also Friday, Kurtz and Sen. Rich Taylor, D-Mount Pleasant, discussed changes to how Iowa selects its judges for the court of appeals and Supreme Court.

Senate File 237 was approved last week in the Republican-controlled Senate, but has yet to be debated in the House. The Senate vote occurred exclusively along party lines, with all Republicans voting in favor and Democrats in opposition.

The legislation leaves Iowa’s district court nominating commissions largely unchanged, and instead focuses on the commissions that nominate finalists for the supreme court and court of appeals. Instead of relying on recommendations from attorneys, which is the current practice, the proposal instead takes nominations from the governor’s office and a bipartisan group of legislators.

It also removes a requirement that the governor’s appointments to the state and district nominating commissions receive Senate approval.

"That's not right, it shouldn't be political, it should stay like it is," said Taylor. "In my opinion, we need to leave politics out of it. That's the last thing we really need."

Iowa's judicial nominating process was established by constitutional amendment in the 1960s.

Now, Republicans say the process has been corrupted by judges "legislating from the bench." By involving politicians, they argue, voters will have a more direct say in which judges are appointed, rather than relying on a group of unelected attorneys.

Taylor, however, said he would rather have those working in the judicial system make the recommendations, rather than politicians who don't know the people they are appointing.

"In any profession you can think of, you want the experts picking the person that's going to be at the top," the senator said.