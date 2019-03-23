Area residents with prom dresses hanging in their closets are encouraged to dig them out and donate them to Project Prom.

Project Prom, run by the Waukee Community Closet, will have a pop-up dress event in Perry from 2:30-4:30 p.m. on Sunday, March 31 and Wednesday, April 3 at the Hotel Pattee.

Cindy Torvik, Waukee Community Closet Director, said anyone can come to the event and pick out a free dress. The only stipulation is for the girls to prove they go to high school in Dallas County.

“This is our third year and we’ve doubled the number we’ve given away every year,” Torvik said.

The first year, she said they gave away around 20 dresses. That number climbed to over 50 last year.

This year, Torvik said they have already given away over 30 dresses at the Project Prom pop-up event at Stacey’s Bridal in Urbandale. She added that more girls looked at dresses during the event at Stacey’s Bridal than all of last year’s events combined.

“It’s just getting bigger and bigger every year,” Torvik said.

She added that dresses are needed before March 30 for the Project Prom event in Perry. Dresses can be dropped off at the Waukee Community Closet, located at 77 NE Carefree Ln, Waukee.