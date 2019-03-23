A string of drawings without a jackpot winner have grown the estimated Powerball® jackpot to $625 million for the Saturday drawing. Because of the high jackpot, the Nebraska Lottery reminds customers to play responsibly.

The Powerball jackpot starts at $40 million and continues to grow by at least $10 million each drawing until it is won. There have been 24 consecutive Powerball drawings since December 29 without a jackpot winner. This run has grown the estimated jackpot for the Saturday, March 23 drawing to $625 million or $380.6 million with the cash option selected. This is the 4th largest Powerball jackpot in the history of the game.

While no jackpot-winning tickets have been sold yet in 2019, the current jackpot run has produced other Powerball winners in Nebraska. Zach Norenberg of Fremont won a $1,000,000 prize from a ticket sold at Hy-Vee Gas, 828 E 23rd Street in Fremont for the March 6 drawing. A $50,000 winning ticket was sold at Hy-Vee, 120 East Norfolk Avenue in Norfolk for the March 2 drawing, and a $150,000 Powerball with Power Play winning ticket was sold at the Cubby’s in Waverly for the January 19 drawing.

Ten jackpots ranging from $2.5 million to $365 million have been won in Nebraska since the Nebraska Lottery began offering Powerball in July of 1994. The largest Powerball jackpot won in Nebraska occurred in February 2006 when a group of eight coworkers at the ConAgra Foods ham and corned beef plant in Lincoln split a $365 million jackpot.

Powerball jackpot winners have two options for collecting their payment: 30 annuity payments or one cash payment at present value. The annuity option provides annual payments that increase each year. The present cash value is less than the advertised jackpot, which is based on the 29-year annuity option. Winning Powerball numbers are announced every Wednesday and Saturday at 9:59 p.m. Central Time and posted at the Nebraska Lottery website, nelottery.com.

Because of the high Powerball jackpot, the Nebraska Lottery encourages customers to play within their means. “It’s important for Nebraska Lottery players to remember that no matter how large the jackpot is, the odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are 1 in 292 million,” said Lottery Director Brian Rockey. “Your odds of winning remain the same, regardless of how many tickets are purchased or how many people play.” If you or someone you know has a problem with compulsive gambling please call the Nebraska Problem Gambling Help Line toll free at 833-BETOVER (238-6837).

The mission of the Nebraska Lottery is to generate proceeds for good causes while providing quality entertainment options to Nebraskans. Over $717 million has been raised for the Nebraska Lottery’s beneficiary funds since the Lottery began in 1993. All 93 counties in Nebraska have benefited from projects funded with these Nebraska Lottery proceeds.