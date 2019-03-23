A bill requiring Medicaid recipients to work or volunteer passed the Senate; children's mental health care system approved by House.

While western Iowa and Gov. Kim Reynolds spent much of this week dealing with historic flooding, the Iowa Legislature forged ahead with its policy agenda.

Here are the highlights of Week 10 at the Capitol:

Medicaid work requirements

Senate File 538 passed the Republican-controlled Senate Tuesday on a 32-17 vote, requiring some Medicaid recipients to work or volunteer 20 hours per week in order to receive financial assistance.

Exempt individuals include the physically and mentally disabled; a parent or guardian caring for a child under 6; a parent or guardian caring for a seriously ill or disabled child; a person on unemployment; participants in drug or alcohol rehabilitation programs; full-time students; and caretakers for the elderly and disabled.

State Sen. Tom Greene, R-Burlington, who introduced his own Medicaid work requirement bill in 2018, voted in favor of the legislation. Sen. Rich Taylor, D-Mount Pleasant, voted against it.

At a legislative forum Friday in Keokuk, Taylor said the Department of Human Services estimated about 5 percent of the Medicaid population was suspected of possible fraud, but the cost for DHS to investigative the claims outweighed the financial assistance they received.

"It seems to me that rather than helping people, which is what I went up there to do, it seems like every week we're trying to find somebody new to hurt," said Taylor, at the Hawkeye Restaurant. "I just don't understand why we want to be that hateful. We're looking out too much for big business and not looking out at all for the little guy."

Mary Jo Reisberg, of Keokuk, was concerned some Iowans would unfairly be ineligible for Medicaid benefits under the proposal, and it could discourage people in need from seeking help.

"My concern is always that you have people making laws who really don't understand how the real world works," said Reisberg, citing federal regulations that prohibit states from inserting work requirements into Medicaid eligibility.

The House of Representatives, also controlled by Republicans, has yet to debate the bill.

Children's mental health

In the House, lawmakers approved House File 690 on a bipartisan 83-14 vote, setting up an infrastructure for the state of Iowa to provide mental health care services for children, a system that currently does not exist.

Last year, Reynolds allocated about $6 million to set up the state-run system, prompting lawmakers this session to begin implementing the nuts and bolts.

"This is a strong first step to ensure access to mental health services and treatment, regardless of age," said Speaker of the House Linda Upmeyer, Thursday in a statement. "This legislation is a clear indication that mental health is a priority for Iowa and we will continue working on this topic moving forward."

Reynolds, in a statement, called the bill a "step closer to an integrated health care system that recognizes children's mental health needs."

"We've been talking about this for decades, but now is the time to act," the governor said. "I appreciate the House's efforts to partner with me to ensure children have access to mental health care in our state."

Locally, Reps. Dennis Cohoon, D-Burlington; Jeff Kurtz, D-Fort Madison; Dave Kerr, R-Morning Sun; and Joe Mitchell, R-Mount Pleasant, voted in favor of the bill.

It now will move to the Senate for consideration.