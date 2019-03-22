The 50th anniversary of the Vietnam War will be commemorated from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, March 29, at the Nebraska City Veteran’s Memorial Building.

American Legion Post 8, the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2634, the Blue Star Mothers and the Otoe County Veterans Service Office, along with Nebraska City Mayor Bryan Bequette, will participate in a 4 p.m. ceremony recognizing all those who served in any branch of the military between Nov. 1, 1955, and May 15, 1975, regardless of location.