FORT MADISON — The Iowa Department of Natural Resources is postponing trout stockings scheduled for Friday at Wilson Lake, in rural Lee County, due to heavy ice cover preventing fisheries staff from stocking trout.

Also being delayed is stocking of Discovery Park Pond in Muscatine,

Both trout stockings will be rescheduled when the lakes have open water and weather conditions are favorable.

To learn more call Chad Dolan, Fisheries Management Biologist, Iowa Department of Natural Resources, at (319) 694-2430.