Every morning, Director of Story County Emergency Management Agency Keith Morgan checks the weather, and based on readings from various radars, maps, and forecasts: a plan is made.

Planning for Iowa’s erratic weather cycle can be challenging, but for Morgan and his staff, being “weather aware” helps them prepare for the quick transition from Iowa’s blistery blizzards to the state’s twisty tornado season.

“Every day we look at the weather to see what’s coming,” Morgan said. “We look to check for snow paths and flood levels whenever the weather transitions. You always have to expect that (weather transition) is going to happen quickly, and you hope to have time to prepare for it. But it’s coming quickly.”

After Wednesday marked the first day of spring, emergency agencies are bracing for the upcoming spring storm season, including tornadoes.

From March 25 to 29, the county emergency management agency, along with the Iowa Department of Homeland Security, National Weather Service, and Iowa Emergency Management Association collaborate to promote preparedness opportunities for Iowans to brace for the upcoming severe thunderstorm and tornado season.

“At times, it seems like Severe Weather Awareness Week is way too early, but we have a quick transition and the largest number of tornadoes happen in April, May and June,” Morgan said. “One of the key factors in this is the statewide tornado drill.”

On Wednesday, March 27, Story County will conduct its annual tornado drill at approximately 10 a.m., helping to refine the process of the county receiving weather alerts from the weather service.

“For us, that is our opportunity to work with our dispatch agencies, we’re doing that to make sure that process works, all the way from the warning going into the activation of those sirens,” Morgan said.

The Story County Sheriff’s Office will set off the sirens for towns in the county, while the Ames Police Department is responsible for the city.

The county adheres to a policy to activate outdoor warning sirens when the weather service issues a severe thunderstorm warning that predicts winds at a minimum of 70 mph, not just when a tornado warning is issued.

Another trigger for the alerts are hail of 1.75 inches in diameter, or about the size of a golf ball.

Morgan said the drills and preparedness programs help residents make individual emergency plans to account for travel issues, disaster plans and every possible worst-case scenario.

“This week also allows people to transition in their head to think about ‘Is my sump pump working?’ or ‘Have I talked to my family about what would happen if I can’t get home?’” Morgan said. “Getting residents to go back through all of the things that they forget about, swapping out the disaster kit food, (such as) changing batteries in the flashlight as we prepare for this upcoming season.”

Tornadoes won’t be the only focus during that week as agencies will address severe thunderstorm planning on Monday, weather warnings on Tuesday, family preparedness on Thursday and flash floods on Friday.

One of the tools emergency management has at its disposal for real-time emergencies is social media, and Morgan commended the work of Melissa Spencer, deputy coordinator, for facilitating updates to the public via the agency’s Facebook page.

When the Iowa Department of Transportation closed Interstate 35 during a winter storm on Feb. 25, emergency management took to Facebook and reached more than 32,000 people, updating them on the closures and other emergency items. Social media also helps Morgan’s office discern real-time misinformation that could put travelers and residents in harm.

“The people that are looking at our Facebook are looking for guidance for emergency management, and the information that we post is for residents to take action that helps make the situation better,” Morgan said. “But we also have to monitor social media also, to see if someone’s posting online saying that a road’s open when it’s closed or shut off.”

However, Morgan said two important aspects for individuals to prepare for any weather emergency from tornadoes to floods to blizzard are planning and insurance.

“A short-term solution is to plan, by making sure you know how to take care of yourself before and after the initial event,” Morgan said. “The long-term solution is insurance, we constantly think that FEMA will come in and help us out. In this state, since 2011, we’ve had one instance where FEMA has come in and helped individuals. In a rural environment, we don’t meet those (FEMA public assistance) thresholds, so you need to take care of yourself.”