Community members, local leaders and the public are invited to join a Legislative Wake-up forum at the Ames City Hall, located at 515 Clark Ave., in Ames. The event, co-hosted by the Center for Rural Affairs and the League of Women Voters of Ames & Story County, will take place on Saturday, March 30, from 8:30 to 10 a.m. This event is rescheduled from Feb. 23.

The free forum will feature Iowa legislators and serves as an opportunity for constituents to engage with their elected representatives during the 2019 Iowa legislative session. Participants are encouraged to come prepared with topics or questions they wish to discuss with the panelists.

“We are excited to partner with the League of Women Voters of Story County to host this forum,” said Katie Rock, policy associate at the Center for Rural Affairs. “During this legislative session, Iowa’s elected officials are considering many proposals that will define Iowa’s future — it’s important for constituents to engage with their representatives on these issues.”

Clean energy development, soil health, water quality, and rural development are among the priorities of the Center for Rural Affairs during the 2019 Iowa legislative session. More information on our priorities and this event can be found at cfra.org.