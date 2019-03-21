The Fremont County Community Foundation, an affiliate of the Omaha Community Foundation, announced today that the Fremont County Flood Fund has been established to provide relief in Fremont County to those who have been affected by the 2019 Missouri River flooding.

Donations to the fund will go directly to flood victims in Fremont County, Iowa, with Fremont County Public Health serving as the facilitator in distributing support. Applications for relief grants will be available through Fremont County Public Health at a date yet to be determined.

Donations to this fund can be made via check or online donation. Checks should be made payable to the Fremont County Flood Fund and mailed to the Fremont County Community Foundation, 3555 Farnam Street, Suite 222, Omaha, NE 68131 or dropped off at any of the following bank locations:

Arbor Bank - Sidney

First Heritage Bank – Farragut and Shenandoah

First State Bank - Tabor

Great Western Bank – Sidney and Shenandoah

Tri-Valley Bank - Randolph

To make an online donation, visit https://omahafoundation.org/donate/ and select “Southwest Iowa Funds” and “Fremont County Flood Fund” from the dropdown lists, then complete the fields that follow to indicate your donation amount, personal information and payment details. (Credit card donations will incur a 3% merchant processing fee from the credit card company.)

Donations are tax-deductible and will receive a gift receipt from the Omaha Community Foundation, which is a 501(c)(3) public charity, allowing for maximum tax benefits.

Advisory Board members of the Fremont County Community Foundation are: Chair, Kent Claiborne of Hamburg; Vice Chair, Steve Lorimor of Farragut; Secretary/Treasurer, Erika Graham of Sidney; Lindsey Carter of Randolph; Jonna Loewe of Sidney; and Staci Shearer of Farragut.

For additional information on the flood relief fund, please contact any of the aforementioned board members, or Stacey Goodman, Iowa Foundations Director, at 800-794-3458 or stacey@omahafoundation.org.